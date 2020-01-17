Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN Human Rights welcomes Italian SC’s decision in sea rescue case

Caro Rackete was arrested after she violated the orders of Italian authorities to save the lives of about 40 people whom she had rescued during a climate crisis.

UN Human Rights welcomes Italian SC’s decision in sea rescue case
Image Credit: UNHR

In a landmark ruling for the sea humanitarians, the Italian Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Carola Rackete, the German captain of a migrant rescue ship, should not have been arrested. The decision has been welcomed by the High Commissioner of United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) and also by human rights activists from throughout the globe.

"We welcome the ruling of the Italian Supreme Court on @CaroRackete's case. Humanitarian search & rescue activities in the Mediterranean are essential for #migrants' safety. Nobody should be criminalized for carrying out humanitarian & human rights work," said UNHR (@UNHR) in a tweet on Friday appreciating the decision of the court.

Sharing the information with enthusiasm, Rackete said, "The Italian Supreme Court confirmed today that I shouldn't have been arrested in June for saving lives. This is an important verdict for all sea rescue activists! No one should be prosecuted for aiding people in need. The EU directive on "crimes of solidarity" needs reform,".

The incident dates to 2018 when she was captain on Sea-Watch 3, which was among the ships deployed to rescue the migrants from North Africa to Europe. On June 12, her ship picked up 53 persons from the coast of Libya. She received an order from Italian authorities to provide health facilities to about a dozen migrants but 40 were asked to wait. As the situations of the trapped migrants went deteriorating, she avoided the orders and sailed towards an island. Later, she was arrested for violating the orders. In a sharp reaction after been provided the relief, Rackete commented, "We are in a severe right-wing era, from the U.S. to Brazil and India to places in Europe. If we don't talk about climate justice as human rights, we aren't going to be able to move forward solutions, particularly for communities from the global south,".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions, says they are wrong.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions, says they are wrong....

Jeff Bezos meets industry captains, concludes 3-day India visit

E-commerce giant Amazons chief executive and worlds richest person Jeff Bezos on Friday concluded his three-day India visit with meeting captains of Indian industry. Among those who met included Reliance Industries chairman and richest Indi...

Maha: Three including teen girl run over by train near Nagpur

Three labourers including a teenage girl were mowed down by a train in Butibori area here on Friday evening, police said. The deceased were residents of Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and worked at the site of upcoming National Law University her...

Soccer-U.S. women's team reveals Olympic qualifying tournament roster

The U.S. womens national soccer team revealed its 20-strong Olympic qualifying tournament roster on Friday, as the four-time World Cup winners aim to reach their seventh consecutive Olympic Games.Team co-captain Carli Lloyd will feature in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020