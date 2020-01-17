Eastern Libyan protesters entered Zueitina oil port and announced its closure -port engineer

Protesters entered Libya's Zueitina oil port and announced its closure on Friday, a field engineer told Reuters.

Tribal leaders in eastern and southern Libya on Thursday called to shut the terminals in protest at what they called the internationally recognised government in Tripoli's use of oil revenue to pay for foreign fighters.

