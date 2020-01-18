Black boxes of shot-down Ukrainian airliner will be sent to Ukraine - Iranian news agency
The black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner which was accidentally shot down by Iranian forces this month will be sent to Ukraine, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
