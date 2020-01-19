REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-ROYALS/

UK's Harry and Meghan to drop titles and retire as working royals LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

LEBANON-CRISIS-PROTESTS/ Scores wounded as security forces, protesters clash in Beirut

BEIRUT - Cat-and-mouse clashes between Lebanon’s security forces and protesters wounded scores of people on a night of violence that rocked central Beirut on Saturday. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-ARCHIVES/ National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

WASHINGTON - The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on women’s fight for voting rights and said it had removed the display. USA-ELECTION-EDUCATION/

2020 Democratic White House hopefuls court teachers in pivotal Iowa DES MOINES, Iowa - Democrats vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination courted Iowa’s teachers on Saturday by promising to oust U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and appoint someone who has taught in public schools.

BUSINESS TESLA-GIGAFACTORY-GERMANY-PROTESTS/

"You're stealing our water": Germans protest against Tesla gigafactory BERLIN - Around 250 Germans on Saturday protested in the outskirts of Berlin where electric car startup Tesla is planning to build a gigafactory, saying its construction will endanger water supply and wildlife in the area.

USA-ECONOMY U.S. housing starts at 13-year high, factory output gains

WASHINGTON - U.S. homebuilding surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates, and could help support the longest economic expansion on record. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ENTERTAINMENT-RECORDINGACADEMY-DU Days before Grammys, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

The organizers of the Grammy Awards have placed their president and chief executive, Deborah Dugan, on leave because of an “allegation of misconduct” they said in a statement, noting that the Jan. 26 show would go on as planned with an interim head. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN-JURY/

Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer’s fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM-SLAP/

Reports: Officer not pressing charges against OBJ The Superdome police officer on the receiving end of a butt slap from Odell Beckham Jr. is not pressing charges against the Cleveland Browns receiver, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

TENNIS-TENNIS-ROUNDUP/ ATP roundup: Rublev wins second title of 2020

Andrey Rublev claimed his second title of the new year, defeating unseeded South African Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 at the Adelaide International in Australia on Saturday/ UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV)

Mass at church-turned-evacuation centre near restive Philippine volcano A church-turned-evacuation centre near the restive Philippine volcano Taal conducts prayers at mass.

19 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT IRAN-CRASH/UKRAINE (PIX) (TV)

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash return to Ukraine The bodies of the eleven victims of a passenger plane in Iran will be returned to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend a ceremony at Kiev airport.

19 Jan 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAUDI-DIPLOMACY/ (PIX) Saudi foreign minister to give speech at T20 Conference

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister will give a speech at conference held in Riyadh in preparations for the G20 meetings. 19 Jan

USA-ELECTIONS/SANDERS U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns in New Hampshire ahead of Democratic primary

White House hopeful Bernie Sanders travels to New Hampshire to campaign ahead of the Feb. 11 Democratic primary election, in which he is among the front-runners in a crowded field of Democrats competing to take on Republican President Donald Trump in a November general election. On Sunday, Sanders will attend a forum hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord and a town hall-style event in Conway. 19 Jan

JAPAN-USA/SECURITY (TV) Japan, U.S. mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral security treaty

Japanese foreign and defence ministers will host a reception in Tokyo to mark the 60th anniversary of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which has been the bedrock of the alliance between the world's largest- and third-largest economies. 19 Jan

USA-GUNS/RALLY (PIX) Gun rights groups gather in Virginia ahead of planned rally

Gun rights activists gather in Richmond, Virginia, ahead of a planned Monday rally to protest Governor Ralph Northam's plan to use the newly won Democratic majorities in both houses of the state legislature to push through a package of new gun-control laws. Northam has banned the carrying of firearms on the Capitol grounds, a gesture the activists had planned, out of fears of violence. 19 Jan

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Thousands of Hong Kong protesters expected to hold anti-China rally

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters are expected to hold a rally at Edinburgh Place to call for democratic reforms and speak out against alleged police brutality in an event the organisers describe as a ‘universal siege on Communists’. 19 Jan

RELIGION RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Russians dip themselves in icy water to mark Orthodox Epiphany Russian believers in Moscow immerse themselves in the freezing waters observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany. 19 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE LIBYA-SECURITY/BERLIN SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Germany to host Libya summit to end Tripoli war Germany hosts a Libya summit to try to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli. 19 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

