Libya's conflict looks increasingly like Syria- U.S. State department official
Libya's conflict is increasingly becoming like Syria, a U.S. State Department official said on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin to discuss ways to end a war over Libya's capital, Tripoli.
"I think it's so complex and the heels are so far dug in that I would have moderate expectations as we go into this," the official told reporters travelling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when asked about the success of the summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
