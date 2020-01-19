Left Menu
Libya's conflict looks increasingly like Syria- U.S. State department official

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 04:12 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 03:47 IST
Libya's conflict looks increasingly like Syria- U.S. State department official
"I think it's so complex and the heels are so far dug in that I would have moderate expectations as we go into this," the official told reporters travelling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when asked about the success of the summit. Image Credit: ANI

Libya's conflict is increasingly becoming like Syria, a U.S. State Department official said on Saturday, ahead of a summit in Berlin to discuss ways to end a war over Libya's capital, Tripoli.

"I think it's so complex and the heels are so far dug in that I would have moderate expectations as we go into this," the official told reporters travelling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when asked about the success of the summit.

