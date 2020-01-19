Mike Pompeo speaks to Iraqi President; leaders agree on 'need to reduce tension in region'

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday (local time) spoke to Iraqi President Barham Salih where the two leaders agreed on the need to reduce tensions in the region, a state Department Spokesperson said. US States Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, "Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi President Barham Salih. Secretary Pompeo and President Salih agreed on the need to reduce tensions in the region. The Secretary reaffirmed the important role of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in fostering a sovereign, independent, and prosperous Iraq."

Pompeo also took to Twitter to stress that their commitment to de-escalations stands firm. "Iraqi President Salih and I spoke again today about the important and enduring role of the Global @Coalition in the fight against ISIS. Our commitment to de-escalation stands firm," he tweeted.

Earlier on January 4, it was reported that Pompeo spoke to Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss developments in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and assured that Washington is committed to de-escalation of tensions in the region. "Discussed with Iraqi President Salih @realDonaldTrump's decision to take defensive action to protect US personnel and interests abroad, and I reaffirmed that the US remains committed to de-escalation," Pompeo had tweeted.

The conversation comes days after Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed near Baghdad's international airport in a US airstrike. (ANI)

