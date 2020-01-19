Nepal Communist Party nominates Agni Sapkota as its candidate for Speaker

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Sunday nominated Agni Sapkota as its candidate for the new Speaker of the House of Representatives. The decision was taken during a secretariat meeting of the NCP held here.

The post of Parliament Speaker had remained vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara stepped down from the post in October, last year, after being accused of an attempt to rape. In the absence of a Speaker, the lower House of Nepal's Parliament had been postponed thrice during this Winter Session. (ANI)

