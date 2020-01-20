Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya summit in Berlin agrees to strengthen arms embargo - Merkel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 00:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 00:21 IST
Libya summit in Berlin agrees to strengthen arms embargo - Merkel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The rival parties in the Libyan conflict and their international backers agreed at a summit in Berlin that an arms embargo must be respected and strengthened to reach a lasting ceasefire on the ground, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at a news conference with Merkel, said a follow-up committee on Libya would be set up which would spell out further steps needed to reach a ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's oil output to drop to 72,000 bpd in a few days- NOC

Libyas oil output will be slashed to 72,000 barrels per day bpd within a few days if blockades of oil facilities continue, a National Oil Corporation NOC spokesperson said on Sunday.Production had been more than 1.2 million bpd before force...

Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border to enter Mexico en masse

Hundreds of Central Americans gathered on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Sunday, aiming to cross en masse early on Monday in what could prove a stiff test of the Mexican governments pledge to satisfy U.S. demands to curb migrant flows.Presi...

UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya - WAM

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya based on non-interference in its internal affairs, state news agency WAM reported.The minister also p...

Report: Cardinals to bring back C Wieters

Catcher Matt Wieters agreed to a one-year, 2 million contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals, MLB Network reported Sunday. The deal, which includes another 1 million in incentives, is progress after Wieters agreed to a minor-league de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020