Libya summit in Berlin agrees to strengthen arms embargo - Merkel

The rival parties in the Libyan conflict and their international backers agreed at a summit in Berlin that an arms embargo must be respected and strengthened to reach a lasting ceasefire on the ground, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at a news conference with Merkel, said a follow-up committee on Libya would be set up which would spell out further steps needed to reach a ceasefire.

