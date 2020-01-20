Libya summit in Berlin agrees to strengthen arms embargo - Merkel
The rival parties in the Libyan conflict and their international backers agreed at a summit in Berlin that an arms embargo must be respected and strengthened to reach a lasting ceasefire on the ground, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at a news conference with Merkel, said a follow-up committee on Libya would be set up which would spell out further steps needed to reach a ceasefire.
