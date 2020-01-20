Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson seeks post-Brexit deals at Africa summit

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 06:04 IST
UK PM Johnson seeks post-Brexit deals at Africa summit

London, Jan 20 (AFP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets 16 African leaders at an investment summit Monday that will see Britain cast out a net for trading partners in its new life outside the EU. The first UK-Africa Investment Summit in London comes less than two weeks before Britain formally ends its decades-long involvement in the European integration project.

It also follows a tour of sub-Saharan Africa former prime minister Theresa May made in 2018 -- the first by a UK leader in five years. The 16 leaders from 21 attending African countries include presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend. Johnson will tell the African leaders and big company executives that he wants to make Britain their "investment partner of choice," Downing Street said.

He is also expected to announce an end to Britain's support for thermal coal mining and coal power plants overseas. "UK aid is tackling climate change and supporting women entrepreneurs," Britain's International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said in statement.

"Africa's economic potential is huge, with eight of the world's 15 fastest growing economies and a population set to double to over two billion by 2050," said Sharma. "We have much to offer African nations."

The British government's export agency reports providing 2 billion pounds (USD 2.6 billion) in financing for UK company exports to Africa in the past two years. The agency says it now wants to "increase its risk appetite" in Egypt and the fast-growing economies in Nigeria and Rwanda.

The UK government said the London summit will see British and African firms announce commercial deals worth 6.5 billion pounds. It did not spell out whether these were all firm commitments or included memorandums of understanding that do not always result in actual deals.

Britain will formally leave the European Union on January 31. Brussels and London will then have just 11 months to reach a new free trade agreement that can preserve frictionless trade between Europe's single market and one of its largest economies.

Johnson's government says it wants to diverge away from the EU economy in the future -- even at the expense of some of its producers facing trade tariffs and quotas as a result. London believes that this would give Britain a better chance at reaching its own agreements with growing nations outside Europe.

UK finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Saturday that "there will not be alignment" with the EU once the post-Brexit transition period shuts at the end of the year. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -No sex, no babies: S.Korea's emerging feminists reject marriage

No dating, no sex, no marriage, and no babies two South Korean YouTubers who vow to stay single have caused an uproar in the East Asian nation as it battles the worlds lowest fertility rate.The duo has gained celebrity status for their SOLO...

49ers RB Coleman leaves game with arm injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with an apparent right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sundays NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Coleman was taken in for X-rays to determi...

Fines for European privacy breaches reach 114 mln euros - report

European regulators have imposed 114 million euros 126 million in fines for data breaches since tougher privacy rules came into force in mid-2018, with approaches varying widely from country to country. A report by law firm DLA Piper said F...

Britons' trust in institutions falls to record low - Edelman

Britons mistrust of government, business, the media, and charities rose to the highest in at least 20 years last year, with only Russians admitted to less confidence in their countrys institutions, according to a long-running survey. U.S. p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020