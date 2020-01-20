Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Piniella to return to Cubs as guest analyst

Nearly 10 years after he walked away from his manager position with the Chicago Cubs, Lou Piniella will return as part of a team of analysts for the club's new Marquee Sports Network. The news was met with cheers at the team's annual fan convention this weekend. Landry squanders six-shot lead before winning American Express

American Andrew Landry squandered a six-shot lead before steadying to clinch a two-stroke victory over Abraham Ancer at the American Express in La Quinta, California on Sunday. Landry seemed headed for a runaway victory until he ran up three straight bogeys from the 13th hole at the PGA West Stadium course. Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday. Curry broke his left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a targeted return of February. There was also some speculation Curry might just sit out the season altogether for the Warriors (10-34), but he has remained intent on making a return. McGregor makes fast work of Cerrone on UFC return

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon with a stunning knockout of Donald Cerrone in under a minute at UFC 246 on Saturday in his first fight since losing a lightweight title bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov 15 months ago. The 31-year-old Irishman left 'Cowboy' Cerrone bloodied just seconds into the fight by ramming shoulders into his face from the clinch, and when they broke McGregor landed a head kick that wobbled the American and sent him scrambling back to the cage. Serena sweeps past teenager Potapova in Melbourne

Seven-times Australian Open champion Serena Williams looked in ominous form as she opened her 19th campaign at Melbourne Park with a 6-0 6-3 trouncing of Anastasia Potapova on Monday. American Williams, 38, arrived at the year's first Grand Slam having won her first WTA title in three years and made short work of the out-gunned Russian teenager on Rod Laver Arena. No. 12 West Virginia looks to rebound at home vs. Texas

The travails and challenges of playing on the road in the Big 12 Conference caught up with No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday, and the Mountaineers will look to rebound when they host Texas on Monday in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both teams head to Monday's game after losses - the Mountaineers were waylaid on the road by Kansas State 84-68 while Texas dropped a 66-57 decision at home to No. 6 Kansas. Osaka fires back at social media troll after Melbourne win

Defending champion Naomi Osaka fired back at a social media user who jeered her arrival on court before her 6-2 6-4 victory over Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the Australian Open first round on Monday. The 22-year-old from Japan next faces China's Zheng Saisai, who needed just 72 minutes to beat Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-2. NHL roundup: Penguins come from three down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rust's tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins' comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 12:35 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, converted a pass from behind the net from Evgeni Malkin, who picked up his 50th point on the assist. BWF approves synthetic feather shuttlecocks from 2021

Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday it has approved synthetic feather shuttlecocks for its international tournaments from next year as it bids to cut down on waste. The governing body said it collaborated with Japanese sports equipment manufacturer Yonex to develop the synthetic version, which was used at three BWF-sanctioned international tournaments last year. 49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was instrumental in their victory in the American Football Conference championship game, breaking the Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.