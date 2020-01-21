Two rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

Two rockets have landed near the US embassy in Baghdad located in the heavily fortified Green Zone, reported Al Arabiya citing security sources. The outlet in its report stated that sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made an impact.

Green Zone is in Central Baghdad, where government buildings and diplomatic facilities are located. The development comes in the wake of escalated tensions in the region following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Days later, Tehran retaliated by firing a barrage of missiles at two US military bases in Iraq. Soleimani's death had marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the US and Iran. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

