Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EasyJet sees improved first-half on strong travel demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:01 IST
UPDATE 1-EasyJet sees improved first-half on strong travel demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British low-cost airline easyJet said its first-half winter performance would improve from last year, helped by robust travel demand and a slight easing of competition in the European short-haul flying market.

EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per seat to increase by mid to high single digits, upgrading a previous forecast for it to rise by low to mid single digits. Reporting on the quieter winter period when fewer people travel, the airline, which tends to make all of its profit in the summer, said its first-half headline pretax loss would narrow from last year when it made a loss of 275 million pounds.

The outlook for short-haul European airlines has brightened since earlier in January when easyJet's Irish rival Ryanair upgraded its profit forecast on strong demand for flying during the holiday season. EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement that the company had made a strong start to the year.

"The improvement in our revenue per seat has been driven by our self-help revenue initiatives combined with robust customer demand and a lower capacity growth market," he said. The profit outlook for short-haul airlines like easyJet and Ryanair has been helped by subdued capacity growth in the market.

That has been driven by airline discipline, plus the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, as well as competitor Norwegian shrinking its short-haul business, and the withdrawal of travel company Thomas Cook which failed last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1917 FRENCHMAN TSONGA RETIRES WITH INJURYFrances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 runner-up, was forced to retire from...

Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, Today, Im sad and Im giving my resignation lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020