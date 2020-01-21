UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled "a few domestic flights," the state airline's spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.

SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 billion rands ($137 million) of emergency funding it promised when the airline entered a form of bankruptcy protection last month. SAA said on Monday that flights were operating normally.

The airline's business rescue practitioners held talks with the government at the weekend to try to find a solution to the funding gap but failed to reach a breakthrough. On Sunday, the public enterprises' ministry said it was talking with the National Treasury to raise funds for SAA.

Last week, a senior trade union official said SAA might have to suspend some flights and delay salary payments if the government didn't come up with a plan to provide the 2 billion rands soon. The airline is one of several South African state entities, including power company Eskom, mired in financial crisis after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

($1 = 14.5682 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.