China confirms 291 cases of new coronavirus as of Jan 20 - state media

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:47 IST
China confirmed 291 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 20, state media reported Tuesday.

There are now 270 confirmed cases in Hubei province, home to the central city of Wuhan, where the majority of the patients have been. Other cases have been found in Beijing, Shanghai and southern Guangdong province.

