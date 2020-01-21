Remember moral obligation to care for one another: Pope's message at WEF

In a message to the world community here at World Economic Forum, Pope Francis on Tuesday said everyone must remember they are members of one human family and have a moral obligation to care for one another. Ghanian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson delivered the special message from Pope Francis here at the WEF annual meeting.

Pope also asked for a renewed ethical approach in the forthcoming discussions, including in the discipline of economics. "May your deliberations lead to a growth in solidarity, especially with those most in need who experience social injustice and whose very existence may be threatened," the cardinal said, reading the letter from the Pope to participants at Davos.

