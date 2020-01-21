Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2000

FGN51 NEPAL-LDALL INDIANS

8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort Kathmandu/Thiruvananthapuram: Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four children, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort, amidst cold wave in the Himalayan region. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN49 NEPAL-INDIA-LDALL ICP

Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate integrated check post via video conferencing; call for enhancing ties Kathmandu/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Rs 140 crore Jogbani-Biratnagar Integrated Check Post with an aim to improve bilateral trade and people-to-people contact. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN48 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 6 as leaders warn officials against cover up Beijing: At least six persons have died of the new SARS-like virus in China with top leaders warning officials against any cover up of the information on its outbreak even as the WHO is considering declaring an international public health emergency to combat the deadly illness. By K J M Varma

FGN44 LANKA-WAR-LD MISSING

Thousands of missing persons during Lanka's civil war are 'dead': President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Colombo: For the first time, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has admitted that some 20,000 people who disappeared during the country's brutal civil war with Tamil Tiger rebels over a decade ago are "dead".

FGN42 UK-2NDLD HARRY

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to start new chapter with Meghan, Archie London: Prince Harry on Tuesday began a new chapter in his life as he landed in Canada to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son after a formal split with the British Royal family. By Aditi Khanna

FGN41 CHINA-INTERPOL-2NDLD SENTENCE

China’s ex-Interpol chief sentenced to over 13 years in prison for corruption Beijing: China's high-profile former head of the Interpol Meng Hongwei was on Tuesday sentenced to over 13 years in prison and fined a whopping USD 290,000 by a court for taking bribes. By K J M Varma

PTI AMS

