Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pet passports: EU to crack down on criminals abusing the system

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:04 IST
Pet passports: EU to crack down on criminals abusing the system
European Parliament Image Credit: Pixabay

European Union lawmakers backed measures on Tuesday to clamp down on abuse of EU pet passports by criminals and gangs that illegally trade cats and dogs. The environment committee of the European Parliament voted unanimously for a resolution calling for stricter measures to combat the illegal trafficking of pets.

Lawmakers are concerned that criminal gangs are exploiting the pet passport system and that animals are transported in unacceptable conditions, many without vaccinations against diseases such as rabies. Studies show many illegally trafficked pets come from eastern Europe. The pet passport - a document that shows animals are vaccinated against rabies — is designed to help people travel with their pets and not for trade in animals.

The resolution calls for an EU-wide mandatory system of registration for cats and dogs, and for authorized animal breeders and sellers. Lawmakers want tougher law enforcement and penalties for illegal traders, the veterinarians that support them and the people or public bodies that supply counterfeit pet passports.

They also want more to be done to inform potential buyers of the risks and encourage people to adopt rather than buy pets. Illegal breeders, the resolution says, often set lower prices than registered breeders. The breeders suffer as a result, as do member states with reducing taxable income.

The full parliament is expected to vote on the resolution in February and pass its recommendations to the European Commission, the executive body that drafts laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Chinese doctor investigating virus outbreak says he was infected

A Chinese physician who was investigating the outbreak of a mysterious new virus in central China says he has himself been infected. Wang Guangfa, who heads the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Beijings Peking University First Hospital, ...

Hamas chief to remain outside Gaza for months: deputy

The leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas will remain outside the Gaza Strip the group runs for up to a year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Ismail Haniya left Gaza in December on his first major foreign tour since taking ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020