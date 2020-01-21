Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK Lords defeat PM over child refugees

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:36 IST
UK Lords defeat PM over child refugees
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another defeat in the unelected House of Lords on Tuesday, over the government's plans for child refugees seeking to join relatives in Britain after Brexit. Peers led by Lord Alf Dubs, who himself arrived in Britain as a child fleeing the Nazis, accused ministers of seeking to water down their commitment to the rights of a family reunion.

They voted by 300 to 220 for Dubs' amendment to a bill ratifying the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union on January 31. However, like three other changes made to the bill in the upper chamber, it likely to be overturned when the legislation returns to the lower elected House of Commons on Wednesday.

The Dubs amendment would stop the government from removing a legal obligation to negotiate with the EU continued rights of family reunion for unaccompanied child refugees after Brexit. "I don't know whether it's total incompetence or whether it's malice but the signal they're sending is that they don't like child refugees," Dubs told AFP ahead of the vote.

Speaking for the government on Tuesday, Baroness Susan Williams insisted the commitment to protecting vulnerable children remained, citing a "proud record" over the past decade. More than 41,000 children have been granted protection in the UK since 2010, she said.

Most of these were welcomed under Britain's obligations to the international convention on refugees and other commitments, rather than as a result of EU rules. "The government is, my Lords, and remains committed to seeking a reciprocal agreement for the family reunion of unaccompanied children seeking international protection in either the EU or the UK," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi on two-day Raebareli visit from Wednesday

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to her constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh beginning on Wednesday, party sources said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also visit Raebareli on Wednesday,...

Workshop on inter-state anti-naxal operations held in C'garh

A better coordination between police personnel of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh is needed to tackle the menace of naxalism, senior security advisor in Union Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar said here on Tuesday. He was speaking on the concluding...

Iraq bank to 'stop' Iran gas payment transfers if US waiver ends: chairman

The bank through which Iraq pays for Iranian gas imports to power its grids said on Tuesday that it would stop processing payments if a crucial US sanctions exemption expires next month. Well stop. As simple as that, the head of Trade Bank ...

Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants

A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.Further details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020