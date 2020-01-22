Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK to tackle coronavirus threat with enhanced monitoring at Heathrow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:11 IST
UPDATE 2-UK to tackle coronavirus threat with enhanced monitoring at Heathrow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will start enhanced monitoring of all passengers who arrive on direct flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan to tackle the threat of coronavirus.

Passengers on the three direct weekly flights to London's Heathrow Airport from Wuhan, the epicenter of the infection's outbreak, will be checked for symptoms and given advice about what to do if they become ill, The Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England said in a statement on Wednesday. The flu-like coronavirus has since spread to other Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

It has killed nine people in China where officials say there are 470 confirmed cases. Britain said it would expand the enhanced monitoring to flights from other Chinese cities if necessary.

"This is a new and rapidly evolving situation... Based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK is considered low," Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said. The risk to the British population was raised to "low" from "very low" on Wednesday, the health authorities said.

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport with over 200,000 passengers passing through each day and many connections to China, including 17 flights from mainland China and Hong Kong arriving on Wednesday. The government said it would use an isolated area at Heathrow Terminal 4 to receive aircraft from Wuhan. The next is due at 1830 GMT on Wednesday and another on Friday.

The virus's progress has stoked fears of a pandemic similar to the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that started in China and killed nearly 800 people and dented global demand for travel. Heathrow said it was working with the government to support the implementation of the monitoring measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Trump has parting words for the star of Davos, Greta Thunberg

Just before he departed the slopes of Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump had some final words for Greta Thunberg, saying he would have loved to have seen her speak at the World Economic Forum. Back-and-forths between the teenager and the 73...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a colourful ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. After 13 days of intense competition, Maharash...

Guest lecturers strike work at Allahabad University over pending salaries

Allahabad University officials on Wednesday said salaries of guest faculty which have been pending for up to five months will be cleared in a week. Scores of guest lectures of the varsity and its allied colleges from faculties of arts, scie...

Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.He will be joined by UP Chief Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020