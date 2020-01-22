Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:35 IST
Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the mother of an Israeli tourist jailed in Russia for carrying a few grams of hashish, the Kremlin said Wednesday. Putin will meet with Naama Issachar's mother during his visit to Israel on Thursday, his foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters. He noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Theophilos III, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of the Holy Land, will also take part in the meeting.

Ushakov said that the meeting will focus on "the humanitarian aspect" of the issue, but wouldn't say if Putin could pardon Issachar. Netanyahu long has asked Putin to pardon Issachar, who was arrested in April at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, where she was transferring flights while traveling from India to Israel.

Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. Issachar was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, and a higher court in Moscow upheld the verdict last month. Asked about the reported Israeli decision to pass control over Alexander's Courtyard in Jerusalem's Old City to Russia to end a long-running controversy, Ushakov said it reflected warm Russia-Israeli relations, but he denied a link between the move and Issachar's fate.

"Legal formalities haven't been finalized yet, but a positive trend is visible," he said about the property transfer. "The process is going in the right direction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Nike Vaporfly runners eye peak form at Dubai Marathon

Athletes wearing the controversial Nike Vaporfly shoes have backed themselves to set fast times at the Dubai Marathon this Friday as they make their case for Olympic selection.Several elite men and women runners will wear the high-tech foot...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales vault to near two-year high

U.S. home sales jumped to their highest level in nearly two years in December, the latest indication that lower mortgage rates are helping the housing market to regain its footing after hitting a soft patch in 2018. The report from the Nati...

Guj BJP MLA announces resignation; says 'ignored' by leaders

In a setback to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the party MLA from Savli in Vadodara district, Ketan Inamdar, on Wednesday forwarded his resignation to Legislative Assembly Speaker alleging that senior government officials and ministers are igno...

Union minister visits Patnitop hill resort, assures support to promote tourism in JK

Union Minister Gen Retd V K Singh on Wednesday visited the snow-covered hill resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir and said the Centre would provide all necessary support to promote tourism in the union territory, acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020