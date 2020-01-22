France, U.S. agree digital tax truce, but global deal elusive - Le Maire
France and the United States have brokered a truce in their bilateral row over digital taxation but still have to hammer out how talks for a global deal should proceed, France's finance minister said on Wednesday. Bruno Le Maire said he had agreed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Davos that France would not require companies to pay its digital tax this year and Mnuchin had agreed to suspend retaliatory tariffs on French goods.
Le Maire said that he and Mnuchin would meet again on Thursday to discuss the issue.
