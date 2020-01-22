Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers remove child-migrants promise from Brexit bill

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 22:29 IST
UK lawmakers remove child-migrants promise from Brexit bill

London, Jan 22 (AP) British lawmakers have overturned changes to the government's flagship Brexit bill made by Parliament's House of Lords, removing a promise to reunite child refugees with their families in the UK. As the bill goes through its final stages before becoming law, the House of Commons on Wednesday removed five amendments inserted into the Withdrawal Agreement Bill by the unelected upper chamber.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on January 31. The Lords voted on Tuesday to demand that post-Brexit Britain continues to let unaccompanied migrant children in EU countries join relatives living in the UK.

The promise was made in 2018 by former British Prime Minister Theresa May, but it was removed from the Brexit legislation after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a big parliamentary majority in an election last month. Johnson's government says it intends to continue resettling child migrants in Britain after the country leaves the EU but argues that the issue does not belong in the EU withdrawal bill, which sets out the terms of Britain's departure from the 28-nation bloc.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said an agreement on taking in the children "is ultimately a matter which must be negotiated with the EU, and the government is committed to seeking the best possible outcome in those negotiations." But Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper accused Johnson's Conservative government of planning to "betray the commitments that have been made to the most vulnerable children of all".

The House of Commons also stripped out changes made by the Lords to bolster the rights of EU citizens in Britain, protect the powers of UK courts and ensure a say for Scotland and Wales in post-Brexit legal changes. The bill now goes back to the Lords. But all the wrangling won't stop the Brexit bill from becoming law within days, because the House of Commons can override the unelected Lords.

The EU parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before January 31. A vote by the European Parliament is expected next week. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders speak language of Pakistan PM: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Parsad Maurya on Wednesday accused the Congress of engaging in politics of Muslim appeasement by spreading lies on the CAA and said their leaders speak the language of Pakistans Prime Minister Imra...

Rahul accuses Modi government of damaging LIC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of damaging LIC and alleged that it was risking the future of the people. Gandhi said in a tweet that crores of honest people invest in LIC because they trust it.He sa...

Spanish government says it will raise minimum wage by 5.5% for 2020

Spains new government said on Wednesday it would raise the minimum wage by 5.5 percent effective immediately.The announcement by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz is part of a plan to raise the net minimum wage to 60 of the average national wage...

New Guatemalan government won't cancel U.S. asylum deal

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo on Wednesday said the new government in the Central American nation will continue to receive Honduran and El Salvadoran migrants returned from the United States under an asylum agreement with Washingt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020