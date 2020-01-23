UPDATE 1-Seattle police say investigating shooting with 'multiple victims'

Seattle police said on Thursday they were investigating a shooting with "multiple victims" in a downtown neighborhood and a suspect at large.

The police department, which said on Twitter that officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene, did not say if there had been any fatalities in the shooting. A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said that seven victims had been brought to the hospital's emergency room following the shooting.

She did not immediately give a report on the condition of the victims. Local KOMO-TV news reported that at least one person was slain in the gunfire and five others wounded, including a child. The station said that two suspects were being sought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

