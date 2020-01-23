Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Residents of China's Wuhan rush to stock up as transport links severed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:24 IST
UPDATE 1-Residents of China's Wuhan rush to stock up as transport links severed

Residents of China's Wuhan scrambled to stock up on supplies on Thursday as authorities suspended transport links in and out of the city in a bid to stop the spread of a new coronavirus that has raised fears of a global pandemic.

The virus first appeared in the central city of 11 million people last month and is suspected to have jumped to people from an animal in a market where animals were sold illegally. It has gone on to kill 17 people and infected nearly 600, most in China but cases have been detected as far away as the United States.

The city government said it was suspending all buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transport as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) in an effort to keep the virus from spreading. Flights out of the city were also being suspended, it said.

The transport lock-down comes just before the Lunar New Year when hundreds of millions of people travel home or go on holidays abroad. The city made no mention of a ban on private vehicles leaving but one resident told Reuters she could not drive out of the city because guards were blocking the entrance to a highway she hoped to take.

Authorities have advised residents not to leave the city. Hugo Guo, a 22-year-old university student who returned to Wuhan for the holiday, told Reuters he was resigned to being confined to the city for now but would be keen to get back to his studies in Shanghai.

"I find it acceptable to have to stay at home, but I'm most worried about whether I'll be able to return to school," Guo said by text message. Footage from state media posted on Twitter showed the city's Hankou railway station nearly empty, its gates barred and the announcement on the suspension of transport posted prominently outside.

People were seen queuing at the station's taxi rank but there did not appear to be many cabs operating. LOTS IN THE SUPERMARKET

Flight tracking data showed that some planes were still flying out of the city after 10 a.m., however. "I'm one of the lucky ones since my flight wasn't actually cancelled," Sibusiso Sgwane, a Wuhan resident who boarded an Air China plane bound for the city of Shenzhen, said in a video message.

"We're advised to wear a mask at all times." Several Wuhan residents told Reuters people were rushing to stockpile supplies. Big supermarkets were teeming with people and many shelves for staples like meat, vegetables and instant noodles were bare, they said.

"Everyone is on a buying spree," said one Weibo user, showing a picture of long queue at a checkout aisle. People took to social media to complain about surging prices for vegetables and other groceries.

"No one will object to Wuhan being sealed but you need to let Wuhan's residents be able to eat and live," said another user of the Weibo social media platform. Posted videos showed long queues at petrol stations. One resident said he had to wait for an hour before he could fuel up his car.

In Beijing, a group of passengers boarded one of the last scheduled flights into Wuhan. One, named Jane, said she was "very uneasy" given the situation but had to go back for her child. Another passenger, who only identified himself by the surname Yang, said he was not scared to be travelling to Wuhan.

"I'm a brave man," he said. "It's not like it will be only me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

My parents absolutely loved 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer, says Ayushmann Khurrana

With an impressive array of roles already under his kitty, Ayushmann Khurrana, is yet again ready to set an example with his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which attempts to break stereotypes around same-sex relationships. The Ba...

'Free to go': Nitish Kumar slams Pavan Varma who questioned

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed party leader Pavan Varma for publicly questioning the JDUs tie-up with the BJP for Delhi assembly elections, saying he was free to go wherever he likes. Kumar, who heads the JDU, also e...

Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires

Three people have been killed after an air tanker crashed in a fireball on Thursday while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region, said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.The states rura...

Taiwan says Chinese air force passes to island's south in drills

Chinese air force planes passed through the narrow Bashi Channel to the south of Taiwan on a long-range exercise on Thursday, Taiwans Defence Ministry said, the first such drills near the island publicised since Taiwan held elections this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020