Dubai to screen passengers on China flights amid virus outbreak

Dubai will screen passengers arriving on direct flights from China, the emirate's airport operator said on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed 17 spreads.

Passengers arriving at Dubai International, the world's third busiest airport, will be thermally screened, Dubai Airports said.

