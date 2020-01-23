Greenpeace loses Norway Arctic oil lawsuit again
An Oslo appeals court approved Norway's plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic on Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit by environmentalists who had said it violated people's right to a healthy environment.
The verdict upheld a ruling made by a lower court, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round that gave awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway's constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Oslo
- Arctic
- Greenpeace
ALSO READ
Norway says none of its soldiers injured or killed in Iraq attack
Norway hopes for China free trade deal in 2020, industry minister says
UPDATE 1-Norway hopes for China free-trade deal in 2020, industry minister says
UPDATE 1-Norway to take 600 Libya evacuees from Rwanda camp
After G4S exclusion, Norway wealth fund keeps wider check on rights