Greenpeace loses Norway Arctic oil lawsuit again

  • Oslo
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:31 IST
Representative Image

An Oslo appeals court approved Norway's plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic on Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit by environmentalists who had said it violated people's right to a healthy environment.

The verdict upheld a ruling made by a lower court, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round that gave awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway's constitution.

