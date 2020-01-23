Egypt starts screening travellers from China for new coronavirus

Egypt's Cairo airport started screening passengers arriving from China for signs of the new coronavirus outbreak, airport sources said on Thursday. There are doctors and health monitors in arrival halls equipped with medical devices needed to examine passengers coming from China, the sources said.

Flight attendants have also been instructed to report any coronavirus suspected cases among travelers and any suspected cases would be isolated and sent to the hospital, the sources added. All airports in Egypt are on high alert and have received the same instructions, but most of the flights coming from China arrive in Cairo airport, the sources said.

