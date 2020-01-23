Left Menu
Development News Edition

China SARS fighter returns to spotlight in coronavirus battle

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:47 IST
China SARS fighter returns to spotlight in coronavirus battle
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

The public face of China's effort to control a new strain of coronavirus, which has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, is an 83-year-old doctor who became a household name 17 years ago for "daring to speak" in the fight against SARS.

Zhong Nanshan, despite his advanced age, was appointed to lead the National Health Commission's investigation into the new virus, which has rattled millions of Chinese who are traveling for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Saturday and jolted global markets. His announcement on Monday that the virus could spread between humans - local officials had previously said the possibility of such transmission was limited - ratcheted up worries about the outbreak. The same night, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for resolute action to curb the spread.

Zhong, who is also well-known for his muscle-bound physique - photos of him lifting weights are widely circulated online - became a household name in 2003 when China was accused of covering up a major outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). On Tuesday, he told a press briefing in the southern city of Guangzhou, where he is based, that the government had been forthright about reporting cases and has been transparent in managing the outbreak.

Early on Thursday, officials in Wuhan, a metropolis of 11 million people, closed off transport links to prevent the spread of the virus - a move that sources said Zhong had advocated for. Zhong and the National Health Commission could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the new virus outbreak, Beijing has warned officials that they face public shame if they cover up any infections. "DARING TO SPEAK"

That marks a departure from 2003 when in an atmosphere of fear and suspicion, Zhong, a respiratory disease specialist, gave media his candid, pessimistic assessment of the severity of the SARS crisis. Footage from the time shows him telling journalists how little was then understood about SARS' source, transmission, and treatment.

In a 2016 documentary by state broadcaster CCTV, which praised Zhong for "daring to treat and daring to speak", Zhong recalled a journalist asking amid the SARS outbreak whether the disease was under control. "I couldn't help myself. I said it's not at all under control."

As many as 774 people died in the SARS epidemic, which reached nearly 30 countries. Zhong was instrumental in China's efforts to understand and combat the virus.

While SARS left China's health authorities struggling to rebuild public trust, Zhong was hailed for his integrity and has remained a public figure ever since, weighing in on public health issues such as air pollution and food safety. "What's the point of being the world's number one in GDP if eating, drinking, and breathing are all in doubt?" he said in an interview with Chinese media in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Putin's constitutional proposals OK'd in first Duma reading

Moscow, Jan 23 AP Russias parliament has approved a package of constitutional amendments in a first reading Thursday, in a move widely seen as an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to stay in on power past the end of his term in 2024. Puti...

DAVOS-Turkish foreign minister says Russian S-400 air defence no threat to NATO

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Russias S-400 air defence system was compatible with NATO, which needed to set up a working group to study it.The claim is that the S400 and F-35s are incompatible. Thats the c...

British officials propose limited 5G role for China's Huawei - sources

British officials have formally recommended granting Huawei a limited role in the UKs future 5G network, resisting U.S. calls for a complete ban over fears of Chinese spying, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.The recommen...

UPDATE 4-World Court orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya

The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya population from persecution and atrocities, and preserve evidence of alleged crimes against them.Mostly Muslim Gambia laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020