Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why US troop cuts in Africa would cause alarm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:50 IST
Why US troop cuts in Africa would cause alarm
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Even as destroyed US military aircraft smoldered from an al-Shabab attack that killed three Americans this month in Kenya, the al-Qaida-linked group issued a taunting message to African troops: The US will abandon you just as it did the Kurds. Islamic extremists are already exploiting possible US military cuts in Africa that have caused a rare bipartisan outcry in Washington, with lawmakers stressing the need to counter China and Russia and contain a growing threat from Islamic State group affiliates.

Here's a look at the issue that has caused alarm among some US security allies, while the US probes the deadliest attack against its military in Africa since 2017.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Worried U.S. partners have pointed out the poor timing of reducing the US military presence: Africa's extremist groups "set a record pace of activity in 2019" with more than 10,400 killings, a doubling of activity since 2013, the Africa Center for Strategic Studies says in a new report. The US Africa Command, signaling concern over the Pentagon's potential cuts, has emphasized the Somalia-based al-Shabab as a threat after its leader in November made an unprecedented call to attack Americans wherever they are.

Neither China nor Russia is doing much to counter Africa's extremist groups, US Africa Command officials added in a briefing last week. The Pentagon's possible reduction of U.S. troops in Africa is part of a worldwide review by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who is looking for ways to tighten the focus on China and Russia.

It is not known when a decision will be announced, but officials say Esper has made clear the US will not withdraw from Africa entirely. France, which held a counterterror summit with West African leaders this month, has been blunt about the need for U.S. military support in the Sahel, the region just below the Sahara Desert, as groups linked to al-Qaida and IS move closer to well-populated coastal cities in countries like Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The French are increasing their presence in West Africa against what is now Africa's most serious extremist threat, this month announcing additional troops for its 4,500-strong operation in the Sahel and last month carrying out its first armed drone strike there. "If the Americans were to decide to withdraw from Africa, it would be bad news for us. I confirm it," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the summit.

"I hope I can convince President Trump that the fight against terrorism, in which he is deeply engaged, is also at stake in this region." The US, in turn, calls the French presence critical in the Sahel, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has suggested as the next focus for the global anti-IS coalition.

"The French have more in the Sahel than we have U.S. service members on the entire (African) continent," Maj. Gen. William Gayler, the U.S. Africa Command director of operations, acknowledged last week. He called for a larger European contribution to support them. The U.S. has about 5,200 Africa Command personnel, troops, and others, on the continent, plus about 800 other Department of Defense personnel.

WHY ARE U.S. LAWMAKERS SPEAKING OUT?

High-profile Republicans and Democrats have warned the Trump administration that cutting the U.S. military presence in Africa would hand over influence on the youthful, booming continent of 1.2 billion people to an assertive China and Russia.

That goes directly against national security strategy, the lawmakers say. "Both countries view Africa as a critical battlefield to fulfill their global ambitions and challenge U.S. interests" including along critical maritime routes, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, Jim Inhofe, said Friday.

"Significant" US troop cuts are being considered, he said. Other lawmakers pointed out the recent establishment of China's first overseas military base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti — a short distance from the US military's only permanent base in Africa — as well as growing Russian activity via mercenaries and military cooperation deals.

The presence in Africa of about a dozen extremist groups linked to al-Qaida or IS, including an IS-linked offshoot of Boko Haram in Nigeria, also has raised concern. "Any withdrawal or reduction would likely result in a surge in violent extremist attacks on the continent and beyond," senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Coons wrote to the defense secretary last week.

WHAT WAS THAT ABOUT AMERICANS KILLED IN KENYA?

The al-Shabab attack in Kenya slipped largely under the global radar as the US and Iran faced off over the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander.

But the January 5 attack was notable as al-Shabab's first against U.S. forces in Kenya, East Africa's economic hub. According to internal Kenyan police reports seen by The Associated Press and U.S. Africa Command statements, the al-Shabab fighters killed a U.S. service member and two Defense Department contractors, wounded two other Defense Department members and destroyed several U.S. aircraft and vehicles at an airfield used for counterterror activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case remanded to police

The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here, was on Thursday produced before a city court, which remanded him to 10 days police custody. A day after Aditya Rao surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, he was pro...

UPDATE 1-Norway PM to appoint lawmaker Bru as oil minister -media

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will appoint Conservative lawmaker Tina Bru as oil and energy minister, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv and public broadcaster NRK reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.The office of the prime ...

Turkish aid groups building houses in Syria for Idlib's displaced

Turkish aid groups have begun building more than 10,000 houses in Syrias northwestern province of Idlib to shelter growing numbers of people displaced by fighting, while Turkey seeks to prevent a new influx of migrants fleeing from Syria. T...

U.S. Democrats push resistant Republicans to join case for ousting Trump

Democrats planned to plow ahead on Thursday at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial with their arguments for removing him from office, but Republicans showed no signs of softening their resistance to the Democratic cause.U.S. Represent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020