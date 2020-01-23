Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: China lockdown of two; Insys founder faces stiff prison and more

Health News Roundup: China lockdown of two; Insys founder faces stiff prison and more
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

16 people under observation after contact with U.S. coronavirus patient

At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first U.S. case of the coronavirus and are being monitored for the illness that has killed 17 people in China and sickened hundreds more, local officials said. The patient, a 30-year-old man, is doing well and maybe released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington in the near future, the hospital's chief medical officer Jay Cook told a press conference.

French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians

France's Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), the first major social reform of President Emmanuel Macron's term. The bill was passed 160-116 in the Senate, where Macron's centrist party is outnumbered by right-wing Republicans.

Insys founder faces stiff prison sentence, $100 million-plus in forfeiture

John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, on Thursday could be sentenced to several years in prison and ordered to forfeit up to $113 million for his role in a bribery and fraud scheme that contributed to the U.S. opioid crisis. U.S. Attorney in Boston Andrew Lelling has asked the court to sentence Kapoor to 15 years in prison and seek more than $113 million from him.

China SARS fighter returns to spotlight in coronavirus battle

The public face of China's effort to control a new strain of coronavirus, which has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, is an 83-year-old doctor who became a household name 17 years ago for "daring to speak" in the fight against SARS. Zhong Nanshan, despite his advanced age, was appointed to lead the National Health Commission's investigation into the new virus, which has rattled millions of Chinese who are traveling for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Saturday and jolted global markets.

Blues health insurers fund U.S. non-profit's generic drug expansion

A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers is investing $55 million in a new venture with a non-profit generic drug manufacturer to try to offer cheaper prices on pharmacy drugs to their members, the companies said on Thursday. The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and 18 Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurers are working with Civica Rx, a non-profit formed two years ago to try to increase competition for hospital-based generic drugs.

WHO says will decide on Thursday if China virus is a global health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak of a new flu-like virus spreading in and beyond China. If it does so it will be only the sixth international public health emergency to be declared in the last decade.

Trump says the U.S. in 'great shape' with a plan for coronavirus

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has a plan in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said: Roche's SMA drug trial win bolsters $2 billion sales prospects

Roche's spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) drug risdiplam hit another clinical trial target, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, which analysts said bolsters its prospects of reaching $2 billion in annual sales. Zuercher Kantonalbank said the outcome, in infants and toddlers between one month and seven months with the severest form of the genetic muscle-wasting disease, virtually guarantees risdiplam's approval this year.

China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade

A new coronavirus spreading from the city of Wuhan has put a spotlight on China's poorly regulated wild animal trade - driven by the relentless demand for exotic delicacies and ingredients for traditional medicine. China's markets, where wild and often poached animals are packed together, have been described as a breeding ground for disease and an incubator for a multitude of viruses to evolve and jump the species barrier to humans.

China orders 'unprecedented' lockdown of two cities at virus epicenter

China on Thursday locked down two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world took action to prevent a global pandemic. Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Mohan Bhagwat reaches Gorakhpur for 5-day visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Gorakhpur for a five-day visit. During his stay here, Bhagwat will hold meetings with RSS workers of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday and Saturday and offer them guidance on their work, said Sanjit...

MNS's new flag bearing King Shivaji's rajmudra draws Sena ire

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS partys new flag unveiled on Thursday has drawn flak from the Shiv Sena and some organisations here for the use of Chhatrapati Shivajis royal seal in it. MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his pa...

US STOCKS-China virus concerns, mixed earnings dampen Wall St mood

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment. The benchmark SP 500 clo...

Portugal's market regulator launches inquiries following Luanda Leaks

Portugals market regulator has launched inquiries into auditors and companies including oil group Galp and telecoms firm NOS following the release of files on Angolas former first daughter Isabel dos Santos, it said on Thursday. The preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020