Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Portugal probes firms co-owned by dos Santos; Angola may seek arrest warrant

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 20:18 IST
UPDATE 3-Portugal probes firms co-owned by dos Santos; Angola may seek arrest warrant
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portugal's market watchdog launched inquiries into various firms where Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos holds stakes, it said on Thursday after Angola's chief prosecutor said she could face an international arrest warrant if she fails to cooperate in a fraud investigation. Angola has named dos Santos, the daughter of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and reputedly Africa's richest woman, as a suspect over alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds while she was chairwoman of state oil firm Sonangol in 2016-2017. She denies wrongdoing.

In Portugal, Angola's former colonial power, dos Santos holds significant stakes in several important firms. The head of the country's market regulator CMVM, Gabriela Figueiredo, said it launched inquiries earlier this week into two of those companies, oil company Galp Energia and telecoms firm NOS, as well as into unspecified auditing firms.

Galp declined to comment and a NOS spokesman said the company had no comment so far. Angola's chief prosecutor Helder Pitta Gros was quoted by Portugal's Lusa news agency as saying late on Wednesday, before traveling to Lisbon on Thursday, that his office sought dos Santos and other suspects "to voluntarily come to face justice".

Failing that, his office would resort to legal instruments at its disposal, one being an international warrant. Portuguese newspaper Expresso said several people linked to dos Santos were also named as formal suspects, including Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, director of private banking at small Portuguese lender Eurobic and manager of Sonangol's account at the bank.

Police said on Thursday Ribeiro da Cunha was found dead at the garage of his house in Lisbon on Wednesday night, after apparently committing suicide by hanging. He had tried to commit suicide earlier this month, police said. No one at Eurobic was immediately available for comment.

Eurobic, in which dos Santos has owned a large stake, said on Wednesday she had decided to sell the stake. 'CONCERNING ALLEGATIONS'

The CMVM regulator said it wants to find out if there is any relevant information that Galp and NOS should have provided to CMVM but did not. Figueiredo said hundreds of thousands of files about dos Santos, dubbed the "Luanda Leaks" and released on Sunday, were of "enormous importance" for the market regulator.

The documents were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and released by several news organizations. The media reports focused on alleged financial schemes used by dos Santos to build her business empire, including transfers between Angola and Dubai. Dos Santos, who has been living abroad, said on Sunday that allegations made against her were "completely unfounded".

Separately, auditors, PwC said the firm had "taken action to terminate any ongoing work for entities controlled by members of the dos Santos family" following what it said were "very serious and concerning allegations", and had begun an inquiry. Isabel dos Santos, who amassed her fortune during her father's decades-long presidency, has said allegations against her are politically motivated. She could not immediately be reached for further comment on Thursday.

Authorities in Angola froze dos Santos' assets there in late December. Chief prosecutor Pitta Gros arrived in Lisbon on Thursday to meet his Portuguese counterpart Lucilia Gago. He told reporters upon arrival he would seek help from the Portuguese prosecutor's office "on many matters", but declined to specify if they would discuss the dos Santos case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

If CAA is upheld, it would be end of secularism: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that if the Supreme Court held the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional, it would be the last nail in the coffin of secularism. The Muslim community in the country was livi...

UPDATE 1-Brazil urges India to cut import taxes on chicken products

Brazil wants India to cut its import taxes on chicken and chicken products, so it can cash in on Indias burgeoning demand for poultry and poultry products as incomes rise and food habits change. India imposes a 100 import tax on chicken pro...

Madagascar floods kill at least 12 people, with more missing

Floods across the island of Madagascar has killed at least 12 people this week, with 18 missings, after unseasonably heavy rain, the national disaster office said on Thursday. Parts of Africa have experienced heavy rain in recent months bec...

Turkey to start screening passengers on flights from China -Anadolu

Turkey will screen passengers on all flights from China with thermal cameras upon arrival, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.A coronavirus outbreak in China has killed 17 people and infected more than 630. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020