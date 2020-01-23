CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. The agency earlier this week said it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States and announced plans to expand screening to airports in Atlanta and Chicago.
The outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 18 and infected nearly 600 people globally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wuhan
- China
- United States
- Atlanta
- Chicago
ALSO READ
Taiwan's China Airlines says will not fly over Iran or Iraq
China stocks fall after Iran attacks, Hong Kong hits 2-week low
Foreign firms wary as China launches investment law
China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial
Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to disputed waters in China spat