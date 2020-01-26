Boeing's new 777X airliner takes off on first flight

Boeing's new long-haul 777X airliner made its first flight Saturday, taking off from the company's manufacturing site in Washington state. The plane took off from a rain-slicked runway a few minutes after 10:00 am local time (1800 GMT), sporting blue and white company colors and emblazoned with the company name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.