Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1740

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 17:42 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 1740
File photo Image Credit:

FGN15 RDAY-CELEBRATIONS

Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day

Melbourne/Colombo: Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with unfurling of the tricolour and singing of the national anthem.

FGN9 NEPAL-INDIA-OLI

India is Nepal's key development partner and largest friend in many sectors: PM Oli

Kathmandu: India is not only a key development partner of Nepal, but it is also the largest friend in multiple fields such as trade, transit and technology, and the understanding on a range of sectors will lead both the countries to a "win-win situation", Prime Minister K P Oli said on Sunday. By Anil K Joseph

FGN3 CHINA-LD VIRUS

Death toll in China's coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2,000

Beijing: The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 1,975 and 324 of them being critical, Chinese health authorities said. By K J M Varma

FGN 8 TURKEY-QUAKE-TOLL Turkey quake death toll rises to 31

Elazig (Turkey): The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Turkey rose to 31, officials said Sunday, as rescue efforts continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. China health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the ...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in county.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health age...

Soccer-Coach criticized for over-celebrating in Spanish junior match

The coach of a Spanish junior soccer team has been warned about his behavior after celebrating a goal too much and displaying non-sporting conduct in a match between nine-year-olds.Barcelona-based Sant Andreu, who play in Spains fourth divi...

WRAPUP 11-Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province

Residents of Chinas Hubei province, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported, will be banned from entering Hong Kong from Monday as China tries to halt the rapid spread of the outbreak. Chinas Cabinet also announced it will ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020