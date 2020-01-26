Following are the top foreign stories at 1740
FGN15 RDAY-CELEBRATIONS
Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day
Melbourne/Colombo: Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with unfurling of the tricolour and singing of the national anthem.
FGN9 NEPAL-INDIA-OLI
India is Nepal's key development partner and largest friend in many sectors: PM Oli
Kathmandu: India is not only a key development partner of Nepal, but it is also the largest friend in multiple fields such as trade, transit and technology, and the understanding on a range of sectors will lead both the countries to a "win-win situation", Prime Minister K P Oli said on Sunday. By Anil K Joseph
FGN3 CHINA-LD VIRUS
Death toll in China's coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2,000
Beijing: The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 1,975 and 324 of them being critical, Chinese health authorities said. By K J M Varma
FGN 8 TURKEY-QUAKE-TOLL Turkey quake death toll rises to 31
Elazig (Turkey): The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck eastern Turkey rose to 31, officials said Sunday, as rescue efforts continued.
