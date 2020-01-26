Following are the top foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN24 RDAY-LD CELEBRATIONS Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day

Melbourne/Colombo: Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with the unfurling of the tricolor and singing of the national anthem.

FGN19 EU-CAA-RESOLUTION European Parliament to debate on the anti-CAA resolution

London: The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which it says marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 CHINA-INDIA-VIRUS-LD STUDENTS India examining 'all options' to provide relief to Indians stuck in Wuhan

Beijing: India on Sunday said it is examining "all options" in consultations with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus. By K J M Varma

FGN9 NEPAL-INDIA-OLI India is Nepal's key development partner and largest friend in many sectors: PM Oli

Kathmandu: India is not only a key development partner of Nepal, it is also the largest friend in multiple fields such as trade, transit and technology, and the understanding on a range of sectors will lead both the countries to a "win-win situation", Prime Minister K P Oli said on Sunday. By Anil K Joseph

FGN14 PAK-INDIA-THINKTANK Pak's external affairs to be challenging in 2020; ties to remain tense with India: Think-Tank

Islamabad: Pakistan's external affairs would remain challenging throughout 2020, having serious implications on economy and security, including tense relations with India, a Pakistani think-tank said on Sunday.

FGN12 ISRAEL-AIR INDIA Air India doubles flights on Tel Aviv-New Delhi route to tackle increase in passenger rush

Tel Aviv: In view of the increase in passenger traffic on the Tel Aviv-New Delhi sector, India's official carrier Air India will double the number of flights on the route to six per week from April. By Harinder Mishra

FGN22 CHINA-HONGKONG-LD FIRE Proposed Hong Kong virus quarantine building firebombed during a protest

Hong Kong: Protesters threw petrol bombs on Sunday night at an empty public housing complex in Hong Kong that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone as the city battles an outbreak of the SARS-like Novel Coronavirus.

