Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2015 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:22 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2015 hours
Image Credit:

FGN24 RDAY-LD CELEBRATIONS Indians across the world celebrate 71st Republic Day

Melbourne/Colombo: Thousands of Indians across the world enthusiastically celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday and participated in various cultural events with the unfurling of the tricolor and singing of the national anthem.

FGN19 EU-CAA-RESOLUTION European Parliament to debate on the anti-CAA resolution

London: The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which it says marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime. By Aditi Khanna

FGN23 CHINA-INDIA-VIRUS-LD STUDENTS India examining 'all options' to provide relief to Indians stuck in Wuhan

Beijing: India on Sunday said it is examining "all options" in consultations with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus. By K J M Varma

FGN9 NEPAL-INDIA-OLI India is Nepal's key development partner and largest friend in many sectors: PM Oli

Kathmandu: India is not only a key development partner of Nepal, it is also the largest friend in multiple fields such as trade, transit and technology, and the understanding on a range of sectors will lead both the countries to a "win-win situation", Prime Minister K P Oli said on Sunday. By Anil K Joseph

FGN14 PAK-INDIA-THINKTANK Pak's external affairs to be challenging in 2020; ties to remain tense with India: Think-Tank

Islamabad: Pakistan's external affairs would remain challenging throughout 2020, having serious implications on economy and security, including tense relations with India, a Pakistani think-tank said on Sunday.

FGN12 ISRAEL-AIR INDIA Air India doubles flights on Tel Aviv-New Delhi route to tackle increase in passenger rush

Tel Aviv: In view of the increase in passenger traffic on the Tel Aviv-New Delhi sector, India's official carrier Air India will double the number of flights on the route to six per week from April. By Harinder Mishra

FGN22 CHINA-HONGKONG-LD FIRE Proposed Hong Kong virus quarantine building firebombed during a protest

Hong Kong: Protesters threw petrol bombs on Sunday night at an empty public housing complex in Hong Kong that had been earmarked to become a temporary quarantine zone as the city battles an outbreak of the SARS-like Novel Coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iraqi security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad and other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in clashes on Sunday with protesters who resisted with stones and petrol bombs, Reuters witnesses and security sources said. More than 100 protesters were hurt, including at least 75 in t...

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. China health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the ...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in county.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020