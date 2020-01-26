Netherlands makes first apology for war-time persecution of Jews

The Hague, Jan 26 (AFP) Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday made the Netherlands' first government apology for the war-time persecution of Jews.

"Now the last survivors are still with us, I apologise today in the name of the government for what the authorities did at that time," Rutte said on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz. (AFP) RUP

