Spain to repatriate Spanish nationals from the "epicentre of coronavirus" - Foreign Minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 14:42 IST
The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from Wuhan, China, over coronavirus concerns, Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Monday.

"We're working ... with our consulate in Beijing, and officials in China and the European Union to repatriate around 20 Spaniards in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus. We will continue to update on any advances," she wrote on Twitter.

