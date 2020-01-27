Britain will determine who fishes in its waters post-Brexit - PM spokesman

Britain will determine who fishes in its waters after Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, after being asked whether Britain would trade fishing rights for the financial services gaining access to the European Union.

"We are going to be taking back control of our own fishing waters," the spokesman told reporters. "The EU should be in no doubt about our determination on that issue."

