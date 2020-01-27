Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Italian yield sinks after Salvini election failure, Greek yield plunges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 17:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Italian yield sinks after Salvini election failure, Greek yield plunges
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Italian 10-year yield fell to a three-month low on Monday after right-wing leader Matteo Salvini failed in his bid to overturn decades of leftist rule in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, bringing relief to the national government. The Greek 10-year government bond yield declined to its weakest since Oct. 31, when it hit a record low, as investors rushed to buy Greek debt in the aftermath of Fitch Ratings upgrading Greece's credit rating on Friday to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

The credit rating agency said that Greece's economic growth and fiscal prudence were leading to government debt remaining at sustainable levels. The yield on the safe-haven German Bund also fell to its lowest in two months on the back of growing concern that China's coronavirus is more of a threat than anticipated.

So far, the virus has killed 81 people in China, which accounts for 98% of the cases worldwide. But it has spread already to other countries including the United States, Australia, and France, with more than 2,750 people known to have been infected globally. The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how risky it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it.

"The spreading 'coronary angst' leaves scope for the safety bid to extend," said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, adding that "setbacks in Bunds should remain better buying opportunities." In Italy, Salvini had campaigned relentlessly for Sunday's regional election in Emilia-Romagna since the start of the year, seeking a shock victory that he hoped would bring down the national coalition government.

But with nearly all the ballots counted, the incumbent Democratic Party (PD) governor had won 51.4% of the vote, compared with 43.7% for the League's candidate. The 10-year yield in Italy sunk to 1.039%, its lowest since Nov. 1, and was last down 19 basis points (bps) on the day.

The 10-year Greek government bond yield was down 13 bps at 1.188%, having fallen to a three-month low of 1.176%. Commerzbank's Guntermann said Greek yields could go lower on the back of growing speculation that Greece's credit rating will continue to improve and converge towards the level of Italian yields and possibly even towards an investment-grade level, which would allow the European Central Bank to buy Greek debt.

On Friday, Greece's debt agency PDMA said the country would sell 375 million euros ($416.03 million) of six-month treasury bills on Jan. 29 to refinance maturing debt. The benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 4 bps at -0.37%, having slipped to -0.375%, its lowest since Nov. 28.

The spread between German and Italian 10-year government bond yield shrank to its tightest since Oct. 28. "The spread between Italian bonds and German Bunds could narrow a bit as we wait for the next political developments. In the near-term, we remain constructive in terms of investing in Italy," Franklin Templeton told clients.

Yields across other European nations also fell by around 4 bps. The 10-year French and Dutch government bond yield both touched three-month lows, and so did Belgium and Spanish ones. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...

Bhutanese delegation to visit Delhi CEO office to learn about country's electoral process

A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhis Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office. Along with learning about the ...

Wary of Iran, Gulf Arab states seen shrugging off new Lebanese government

Gulf Arab states have long channelled funds into Lebanons fragile economy but its rich neighbours, alarmed by the rising influence of their arch-rival Irans ally Hezbollah, now appear loath to help ease Beiruts worst financial crisis in dec...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Rio, Jan 27 AP Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missing. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighbourhoods and sending ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020