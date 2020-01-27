Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK unveils 'unlimited' visa offer for top scientists

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:16 IST
UK unveils 'unlimited' visa offer for top scientists
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The UK government on Monday unveiled what it termed as an "unlimited" fast-track visa offer to attract the world's top scientists, researchers, and mathematicians, set to kick in from next month. The bespoke "Global Talent" route will have no cap on the number of people able to come to the UK from around the world, including India, and will provide an accelerated path to settlement for all scientists and researchers who are endorsed on the route.

The immigration rules to bring the visa changes into effect will be set out this Thursday and come into effect on February 20. "The UK has a proud history of scientific discovery, but to lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting edge research," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stand ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality," he said. Indian-origin Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan was among those lobbying for a more flexible and talent-based visa system for scientists in his capacity as President of the UK's Royal Society and he welcomed the changes as a "positive message".

"The government has listened to the research community, and this is an important first step in creating the visa system that we need for attracting global scientific talent – one that is welcoming, faster and more flexible and takes into account the long-term aspirations of scientists and their families," said Sir Venki, who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 with America's Thomas A Steitz and Israel's Ada Yonath. The changes are part of the initial-phase of wider post-Brexit immigration reforms to enable the "brightest and the best" access to the UK, with an end to European freedom of movement rules set to kick in after Britain leaves the European Union (EU) later this week.

"The UK is a world leader in science, with research and innovation that changes lives being undertaken every day in this country. To keep the UK at the forefront of innovation, we are taking decisive action to maximize the number of individuals using the Global Talent route including world-class scientists and top researchers who can benefit from fast-tracked entry into the UK," said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. The new Global Talent route replaces the Tier 1 (Exceptional Talent) route, with the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in charge of endorsing applicants from the scientific and research community.

The route will provide for a brand new fast-track scheme, managed by UKRI which will enable UK-based research projects that have received recognized prestigious grants and awards to recruit top global talent, benefiting higher education institutions, research institutes, and eligible public sector research establishments. This will enable an individual to be fast-tracked to the visa application stage, according to the UK Home Office.

It will double the number of eligible fellowships, such as Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, the European Research Council and Human Frontier Science, which also enable individuals to be fast-tracked and will continue to ensure dependents of the applicants have full access to the labor market and able to work in the UK. It will not require an applicant to hold an offer of employment before arriving or tying them to one specific job and ensure they are not penalized when they apply for a settlement based on research-related absences from the country.

The reforms to the Global Talent route coincide with what the UK government says is its ambitious investment of up to 300 million pounds to fund experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research by the very best global talent over the next five years. UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport, said: "Working with the government, UK Research and Innovation is ensuring that the UK remains a globally leading environment for research and innovation.

"Our ambition is clear: to create a stronger research and innovation environment that is focused on supporting talented people and realizing the full potential of their work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...

Bhutanese delegation to visit Delhi CEO office to learn about country's electoral process

A Bhutanese delegation led by its Election Commissioner will visit the office of Delhis Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday to learn about the electoral process in India, said sources from the Delhi CEO office. Along with learning about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020