Lufthansa: Bookings to and from China slightly subdued due to coronavirus

Lufthansa said on Monday that bookings for its flights to and from China were slightly subdued due to the coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Earlier on Monday Germany's foreign minister said the government was considering evacuating German citizens from the Chinese region affected by a coronavirus.

