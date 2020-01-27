Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:01 IST
FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the new coronavirus, which is spreading quickly. Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the Chinese province of Hubei, is the epicenter of the outbreak. Wuhan is in a virtual lockdown and much of Hubei, home to nearly 60 million people, is under some kind of travel curb.

Following are some countries' evacuation plans, and how they are planning to manage the health risk from those who are returning. * France expects to repatriate up to a few hundred of its 800 citizens living in the Wuhan area. Evacuees will have to spend 14 days in quarantine to avoid spreading the virus in France.

* Japan is expected to arrange charter flights as early as Tuesday for any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, two sources familiar with the matter said. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said about 430 Japanese nationals have been confirmed to be in Hubei province. * Spain's government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from the Wuhan area, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

* The U.S. State Department said it will evacuate personnel from its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a flight. Some private citizens will be able to board the "single flight" leaving Wuhan on Jan. 28 bound for San Francisco, it said. * Britain is talking to international partners to find solutions to help British and other foreign nationals leave Wuhan, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* Russia has been in talks with China about evacuating its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei province, Russia's embassy in China said. * The Dutch government is assessing ways to evacuate 20 Dutch citizens from Wuhan, press agency ANP reported.

* Authorities in Myanmar said they had canceled a planned evacuation of 60 students from Mandalay who were studying in Wuhan. Kyaw Yin Myint, a spokesman for the Mandalay municipal government, told Reuters that a "final decision" had been made to send them back after 14 days, once the virus' incubation period had passed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit travel, growth stocks

Wall Streets main indexes fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. T...

UPDATE 1-There's something else at stake in Trump impeachment: control of U.S. Senate

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial may not result in his removal from office, but it could help determine whether his Republicans retain control of the Senate in the November congressional elections. For the handful of senators who f...

Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain

Over 30,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains in southeast Brazil that also killed 54 people and left 18 missings. The storms in recent days caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling do...

Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts; accused held

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in the Pardi area here, police said on Monday. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale 52, was arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020