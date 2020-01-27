Beijing city reports first coronavirus death - state TV

China's capital Beijing reported its first death caused by the new coronavirus on Monday, the state television station CCTV said.

The 50-year-old, who had been to Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, had been confirmed infected with the virus on Jan. 22, CCTV reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.