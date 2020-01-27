Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holocaust survivors in Israel getting more cash but some still impoverished

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:17 IST
Holocaust survivors in Israel getting more cash but some still impoverished
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Holocaust survivors in Israel are better off financially than in the past thanks to the efforts of campaigners after decades of government neglect and bureaucracy, but some still live in poverty.

World leaders joined some of the survivors in Poland on Monday to mark 75 years since Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz, the biggest Nazi death camp, where more than 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished. With an average age of 85, some 140,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel today. Another 50,000 have recently been added to a broader category of survivors that include Jews who faced persecution in countries such as Algeria and Iraq.

Israel's government allocated a record 5.5 billion shekels ($1.6 billion) to all survivors of persecution in 2019, up from 2.9 billion in 2012 and just 1.5 billion in 2004, according to the Holocaust Survivor Rights Authority in the Finance Ministry. It is not possible to say how much that amounts to individuals as not all are eligible to receive full assistance.

Some survivors also receive funds from Germany. Poland, on whose territory the Nazis built Auschwitz and many other camps, provides some funds for Israelis of Polish descent. "All people who were in (Nazi) camps get monetary payments," said Galia Aricha, a legal adviser at the authority.

One of those is Vera Grossman Kriegel, an Auschwitz survivor, who gets by on her small pension and social security payments. "I manage," said the 81-year-old, who was born in Czechoslovakia and moved to Israel in 1953. "I don't need much to live on. I am quite satisfied with how I live."

It took heavy lobbying by survivor groups to force changes. "There are still Holocaust survivors who live in poverty but in the last decade rights have changed," said Aviva Silberman, an attorney who founded the Aviv Association for Holocaust Survivors 12 years ago.

"The ones who suffered because they were in the worst places don't live in poverty." LIVING IN DIGNITY

An estimated 25% of the Holocaust survivors in Israel live in poverty, mostly Soviet immigrants who arrived in the 1980s and 1990s. They are not eligible for the full benefits provided for Holocaust survivors as they arrived in Israel after 1953, and were not covered by a reparations agreement signed between Israel and West Germany that year or by a separate Israeli law.

Funding for survivors ranges from an annual grant of about 4,000 shekels a year to up to 11,000 shekels a month including pension and disability payments. "The vision is that every Holocaust survivor should live in dignity and welfare," Silberman said.

Conditions for many survivors improved significantly after 2014, when Yair Lapid, himself the son of a Holocaust survivor, became finance minister. "Nothing was done for years. It was a disgrace," Lapid told Reuters.

Lapid, now an opposition politician, added 1 billion shekels a year to the budget for survivors, raised monthly allowances, gave survivors free access to medicines and tweaked a law to improve benefits for those who moved to Israel after 1953. Aricha said more work still needs to be done, such as informing survivors of what benefits they are entitled to.

"We find people who didn't know their rights," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8 dead after boats catch fire at Alabama dock

At least eight people were killed while several others remain missing after a massive fire consumed as many as 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park in Alabama, local media reported, citing authorities. Seven people were rescued from the w...

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as virus fears hit travel, growth stocks

Wall Streets main indexes fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020