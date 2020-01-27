Beijing reports capital's first death from coronavirus

Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.

He died on Monday of respiratory failure.

