Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Union pays countries to keep migrants away from Europe

The European Union (EU) has been paying other countries to keep migrants away from Europe, according to a report in the New York Times.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:23 IST
European Union pays countries to keep migrants away from Europe
Migrants in a dinghy are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya,. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union (EU) has been paying other countries to keep migrants away from Europe, according to a report in the New York Times. The report published in September last year reveals that EU paid Turkey billions to keep refugees from crossing into Greece. It has funded the Libyan Coast Guard to catch and return migrant boats to North Africa. Also, it set up centers in distant Niger to process asylum seekers if they ever make it that far

However, the bloc's approach has been sharply criticized by humanitarian and refugee-rights groups, not only for the often deplorable conditions of the detention centers but also because few consigned to them have any real chance of gaining asylum. "It starts to smell as offshore processing and a backdoor way for European countries to keep people away from Europe, in a way that's only vaguely different to how Australia manages it," said Judith Sunderland, an expert with Human Rights Watch, referring to that country's policy of detaining asylum seekers on distant Pacific islands.

Instead of addressing the issue, the bloc is seeking to expand it. Tens of thousands of migrants and asylum-seeking remain trapped in Libya's militias control detention centres. The NYT report pointed out that migrants are sold as slaves or into prostitution, and kept in places so packed that there is not even enough floor space to sleep on.

In July last year, a bombing at a migrant detention centre brought the world attention to the crisis. However, the centre continues to operate despite part of it had reduced to rubble following the blast with left 40 people dead. In 2016, 181,376 people crossed the Mediterranean from North Africa to reach Italian shores. In 2018, the number plummeted to 23,485.

In 2016 the European Union agreed to pay Turkey roughly USD 6 billion to keep asylum seekers from crossing to Greece and to take back some of those who reached Greece. Brussels funding Libyan Coast Guard to intercept boats of the migrants before they reached international waters has been extremely effective but has left apprehended migrants vulnerable to abuses in a North African country with scant central governance and at the mercy of an anarchic, at-war state of militia rule.

An estimated half a million migrants live in Libya, and just 51,000 are registered with the United Nations refugee agency. Five thousand are held in squalid and unsafe detention centres. "European countries face a dilemma," Camille Le Coz, an expert with the Migration Policy Institute in Brussels was quoted as saying. "They do not want to welcome more migrants from Libya and worry about creating pull factors, but at the same time they can't leave people trapped in detention centres." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Advani beat Sourav 5-2 in final to claim 10th National Billiards C'ship title

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani on Tuesday claimed yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here. After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounc...

Dalit man's death: BJP accuses MP govt of minority appeasement

The BJP on Tuesday protested over the death of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district and alleged the Kamal Nath government in the state was adopting a policy of minority appeasement. Dhanprasad Ahirwar 24 was doused with kerosene i...

Two Pakistani lawmakers held after protests by rights activists

Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two lawmakers belonging to a rights movement as they and hundreds of supporters across the country gathered to protest the arrest of their leader on charges of sedition. Manzoor Pashteen, leader of t...

UPDATE 1-Travelex says UK money transfer and wire services back online after hack

Travelexs UK international money transfer service and wire offering is fully operational again, it said on Tuesday, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack forced staff to use pen and paper to calculate foreign currency exchanges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020