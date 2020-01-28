Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian schoolgirl wins bravery award for thwarting trafficker

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 15:47 IST
Indian schoolgirl wins bravery award for thwarting trafficker

An Indian schoolgirl who won a bravery award after she helped a child escape a trafficker, is to become the inspiration for a new anti-slavery campaign, officials said on Tuesday.

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi, from the northeastern state of Mizoram, was honoured by the government on India's Republic Day last week for "showing exemplary courage" after she stopped a human trafficker who had kidnapped a seven-year-old girl from a neighboring village. Malsawmtluangi, 11, first spotted the trafficker when playing volleyball with friends in June last year but assumed they were a mother and daughter, and even asked if the young girl wanted to join their game.

But after police raised the alarm over a trafficker the next day, Malsawmtluangi soon spotted the woman again and began talking to her before agreeing to take care of the girl while the woman ran an errand. It was then that both girls escaped - Malsawmtluangi carrying the child on her shoulders and running home while avoiding stones hurled by the angry trafficker.

"If Carolyn had not stopped them, the trafficker would have disappeared with the little girl," said Khawlhrinj Lalhlupuii, a secretary at the Mizoram State Council for Child Welfare that recommended her for the annual award. "She was very brave to understand the danger to the little girl and save her," she said. "We plan to share her story in all schools and create awareness about trafficking and safety."

Of the nearly 6,000 victims of human trafficking in India each year, about half were children, according to the latest data http://ncrb.gov.in/StatPublications/CII/CII2018/pdfs/Table%2014.2.pdf from the National Crime Records Bureau. Most are women and children from rural areas looking to escape poverty - lured to cities each year by traffickers who promise good jobs but sell them into modern-day slavery.

More than 60,000 children were kidnapped in 2018, the crime bureau added, with the majority trafficked for marriage, forced labour or into domestic servitude, and rarely reunited with their families. In Mizoram, anti-trafficking efforts have been increased in recent years in a bid to stem a rise in reported cases.

"We are stepping up our efforts because young people are increasingly getting duped by fake agents promising jobs," said Vanlalruata, president of the Central Young Mizo Association, a charity that works on anti-trafficking programs. "This young girl will now inspire others and bring attention to the problem," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The National Bravery Awards are given to around 25 children between the ages of six and 18 every year. The recipients, selected from across India, are given a medal, a certificate, a cash prize, and also receive financial assistance to complete their schooling.

In the past, children have won awards for foiling robberies, fighting off armed intruders, rescuing people from drowning, saving lives in a stampede and putting out fires. "We are very proud and happy," said Lalsangzeli, Malsawmtluangi's mother. "The entire village will celebrate my brave daughter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 633 people under observation in Kerala

A total of 633 people, who returned to Kerala from China in recent days, are under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, state Health Minister K K Shylaja said on Tuesday. Of the 633, seven are under observation in iso...

Adidas to launch new fabrics from recycled ocean plastic, polyester

Adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, the sportswear firm said on Tuesday. ...

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional fund on Wednesday

The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned for Wednesday the hearing on Centres plea, seeking Rs 7,844 crore as an additional fund from successor firms of US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bh...

WRAPUP 8-China sure of slaying "devil" virus, Hong Kong to cut links

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China was sure of defeating a devil coronavirus that has killed 106 people, spread across the world and rattled financial markets.Yet despite his confidence, international alarm was rising. From Fra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020