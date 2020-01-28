No threats to break UK intellgence ties after 5G decision - security source

There have been no threats from other countries' intelligence agencies to break ties with Britain after it announced it would grant Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network, a British security source said on Tuesday.

The decision frustrated a global attempt by the United States to exclude the Chinese telecoms giant from the West's next-generation communications.

