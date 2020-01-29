Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 04:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 03:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Airlines including United Airlines Holdings Inc said they were canceling some flights to China as demand fell sharply and global companies told their employees not to travel on deepening fears over the spread of a flu-like virus. The coronavirus that originated in the city of Wuhan has killed 106 people in China and spread across the world, rattling financial markets.

The United States warned that Americans should reconsider visiting China, while Britain advised against all but essential travel to mainland China. South Korea also advised its citizens to stay away. Facebook became the first major U.S. company to announce a travel suspension after the U.S. government's warning, saying it had asked employees to halt non-essential travel to mainland China and to work from home if they had traveled there.

Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 due to a significant drop in demand. Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, banned all staff travel to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for two weeks and to mainland China until further notice, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The British-based lender, which has the largest presence among foreign banks in China, also asked staff who have recently visited the country to undergo a self-imposed 14-day quarantine. The virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days. U.S. rival Goldman Sachs imposed similar measures, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In South Korea, home appliances maker LG Electronics Inc put a complete ban on travel to China and has advised employees on business trips in the country to return home as quickly as possible, a company spokeswoman said. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it was urging employees to avoid all non-essential travel to China, while banking group Standard Chartered restricted travel to both mainland China and Hong Kong.

In Germany, auto supplier Webasto, which has 11 sites in China, including in Wuhan, has halted all corporate travel to and from China after an employee was infected. Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd said it recommended employees avoid travel to China, while Nissan Motor Co said it plans to evacuate its Japanese staff and their families in Wuhan via a government-chartered flight.

FALLING TRAVEL DEMAND Aside from United, other airlines said they were adjusting schedules as companies reassessed the risk of travel to China.

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said it will halt all flights to China, while Taiwan's China Airlines rescheduled and canceled some flights to China to Feb. 10. Taiwan's Eva Airways also said some flights to China may be canceled.

Air Canada said it was cancelling some of its 33 weekly flights to China, and Germany's Lufthansa pointed to subdued bookings to and from the country. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it was reducing overnight layovers for crew at all points in mainland China as much as possible, resulting in some changes to its flight schedule.

International SOS, a medical and travel security services firm that advises companies on travel, said its guidance for now was that business travel to China outside Wuhan's province of Hubei could continue. But this could be updated if there were major flight cancellations throughout China and more disruptions to ground transport, International SOS Regional Security Director James Robertson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

13% voter turnout till 10 am in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Voter turnout stood at 13 per cent till 10 am under the third phase of panchayat elections being held across 49 panchayat samitis in Rajasthan on Wednesday, an official said. Polling began at 8 am and the voter turnout till 10 am was 13 per...

Cargo traffic at non-major ports up 4.8 pc to 447.21 MT in Apr-Dec

Cargo traffic at Indias non-major ports jumped 4.8 per cent in April-December period of the current fiscal to 447.21 million tonnes MT, a Shipping Ministry report has said. These non-major ports had recorded a cargo traffic of 426.53 MT in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020