Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House passes Tibet human rights bill

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill strengthening Washington's support for human rights and environmental protection in Tibet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:13 IST
US House passes Tibet human rights bill
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill strengthening Washington's support for human rights and environmental protection in Tibet. This becomes the latest legislation challenging Beijing's treatment of its citizens to get the Congressional seal of approval in recent months.

Among other terms, the Tibet Policy Support Act of 2019 requires that the US government reject any applications from Beijing for a new consulate on American soil until the Chinese government allows Washington to build its own diplomatic station in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital It also establishes a US policy that the selection of Tibet's future religious leaders should be decided by themselves, free from the Chinese government, NHK World reported.

The bill also states that Beijing will face sanctions if it interferes in the process of recognizing a successor of the Dalai Lama. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been one of Washington's most vocal campaigners for the protection of civil and religious liberties in Tibet, said: "I rise in support of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2019: strong, bipartisan and urgently-needed legislation to strengthen America's commitment to the Tibetan people and their right to safeguard their distinct identity."

Stating that the US is sending a 'clear signal' to China, Pelosi said, "We are sending Beijing a clear signal that they will be held accountable for interfering in Tibet's religious and cultural affairs. We are making clear that Chinese officials who meddle in the process of recognizing a new Dalai Lama will be subject to targeted sanctions, including those in the Global Magnitsky Act." She also alleged that China has cruelly accelerated its outrageous aggression against the Tibetan people in these many years.

"As the CECC, the Congressional-Executive Committee on China, concluded in its most recent report that Beijing is increasing 'sinicization' efforts and restricting religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists including with mandatory political education for religious leaders, large-scale evictions from Buddhist monasteries and by replacing images of His Holiness the Dalai Lama with past and current party leaders," Speaker said. She added, "The report also concludes that Beijing is expanding a mass surveillance regime to intimidate Tibetans and prevent them from practicing their culture and observing their religion."

Further, she said that international journalists have stated that the isolation of Tibet is worse than North Korea, allowing the Chinese government to conceal human rights abuses and environmentally damaging large-scale projects. "Today, the House is taking action to update and strengthen the [Tibet] Policy Act to address these growing threats. We are supporting the Tibetan people's right to religious freedom and genuine autonomy by formally establishing as US policy that the Tibetan Buddhist community has the exclusive right to choose its religious leaders, including a future 15th Dalai Lama," Pelosi said.

She also asserted that Washington is working with international governments and the business community to ensure the self-sufficiency of the Tibetan people, protect the environment and water resources on the Tibetan Plateau. "This legislation also deploys America's diplomatic weight to encourage a genuine dialogue between Tibetan leaders and Beijing. It is unacceptable that the Chinese government still refuses to enter into a dialogue with Tibetan leaders," the Speaker said.

She added, "We also see human rights abuses. In Hong Kong, millions are fighting for the democratic freedoms they were promised, and on the mainland, where journalists, human rights lawyers, Christians and democracy advocates languish in jail cells." "If we don't speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, then we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights in any other place in the world," Pelosi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandrababu Naidu, Srujana Chowdary own thousands of acres in Amaravati, says YSRCP MP Sai Reddy

Lambasting the opposition parties for resisting a bill related to decentralising Andhra Pradeshs capital, Visakhapatnam MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP lawmaker Y Srujana Chowdary have bee...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020